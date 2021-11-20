Kyle Rittenhouse to tell his story to Tucker Carlson on Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse will tell his story to Tucker Carlson on Fox News following his acquittal for shooting and killing two protesters and wounding another.

The teenager’s first TV interview since being found not guilty on all charges will air on the right-wing news network on Monday, it says.

“Tucker Carlson will conduct an exclusive interview with 18-year old Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted today after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year,” said Fox News in a statement.

Carlson has been a vocal supporter of the teenager, and even claimed that the jury was taking so long reaching its verdict as they fears being responsible for rioting.

Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five charges in his homicide trial for shooting dead two men and seriously wounding a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

The jury returned its verdict on Friday afternoon after spending four days deliberating on the charges.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, began shaking uncontrollably, before his knees appeared to give way and he collapsed to his seat as he learned he would walk out of court a free man.

Mr Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, travelled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, armed with an AR-15-style rifle to Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020 amid protests over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and also shot Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived.

Mr Rittenhouse claimed he acted in self defence after he was attacked by a mob. The prosecution claimed that Mr Rittenhouse provoked the violence and then used deadly force.