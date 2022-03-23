New York City mayor Eric Adams is set to lift the private-sector vaccine mandate that has prevented NBA star Kyrie Irving from playing home games.

Mayor Adams plans to announce the policy change that has benched the Brooklyn Nets point guard all season on Thursday, according to reports.

The move would also lift the mandate in time for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, as well as Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden.

The mandate was introduced on 27 December and meant that New York City businesses were required that their employees get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The change will now allow an exception to the rule for athletes and performers.

Mr Adams said last week that he was not worried about the impact of the mandate on the city’s professional sports teams.

“Everyone that’s focusing on a sports area, they’re focusing on one person,” he said.

“I’m focused on 9 million people. And so, I am not looking at one person, I’m looking at my city not closing down again, not having to deal with this crisis again.”

Irving will now be able to take the floor when the Nets play the Charlotte Hornets in Brooklyn on Sunday.