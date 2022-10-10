LA City Council president steps down following leaked audio of racial attacks

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez has stepped down following leaked audio of racial attacks she made on a fellow lawmaker’s son.

The politician said she was “truly ashamed” of the alleged racist comments she was caught on tape making about the Black youngster, whom The Los Angeles Times reported she called a “monkey” in Spanish.

“I ask for forgiveness from my colleagues and from the residents of this city that I love so much. In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” Ms Martinez said in a statement.

“Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.”

According to the newspaper’s report, Ms Martinez was referring to the alleged past misbehaviour of councillor Mike Bonin’s son. She is also accused of saying in front of other council members, “I was like, this kid needs a beatdown.”

The leaked audio involved three council members as well as a labour leader.

Councilman Gil Cedillo, who was in the meeting, issued an apology of his own on Sunday night.

“While I did not engage in the conversation in question, I was present at times during this meeting last year. It is my instinct to hold others accountable when they use derogatory or racially divisive language,” he told The Los Angeles Times.

“Clearly, I should have intervened. I failed in holding others and myself to the highest standard. The hurtful and harmful remarks made about my colleague’s son were simply unacceptable. We choose public life, but our families should always be off limits and never part of the political discourse.”

The comments were reportedly recorded in October 2021 and released on Reddit just weeks ahead of the 8 November election.