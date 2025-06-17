LA mayor ends curfew in Downtown a week after they were imposed
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has lifted the curfew that was imposed on downtown Los Angeles in response to clashes between protestors and police. The curfew was initially put in place on June 10, following protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
Bass, a Democrat, stated that the curfew had been successful in preventing crime and protecting businesses, residents, and restaurants from vandalism. On Monday, she reduced the curfew hours after a decrease in arrests during evening demonstrations, noting a decline in violence and vandalism in the downtown area.
When the curfew was first implemented, Bass explained that the city had "reached a tipping point" after 23 businesses were broken into and robbed, incidents blamed on agitators seeking to cause disruption.
The curfew covered a small area of Downtown Los Angeles, approximately one square mile, which included the primary protest locations.
Last week, in response to the protests over his administration’s intensified enforcement of immigration laws, Trump ordered the deployment of around 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles.
On Sunday, Trump instructed federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations from cities run by Democrats, a decision that followed significant protests in Los Angeles and other major cities against his administration’s immigration policies.
