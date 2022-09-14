LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl has home raided by sheriff’s department in corruption probe
Ms Kuehl is an outspoken critic of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and has called for his resignation
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department carried out a search at the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as part of a sweeping corruption probe, according to reports.
Ms Kuehl, who is an outspoken critic of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and has called for his resignation, was escorted away from her Santa Monica home as the raid took place on Wednesday morning, reports The Los Angeles Times.
The warrant stated that the search was linked to a probe into Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit run by Patti Giggans, who is a member of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission.
Ms Giggans is a friend of Ms Kuehl and has also called for the sheriff’s resignation, said the newspaper.
The Sherif’s Department confirmed the searches but would not give any further detail, citing an ongoing investigation.
Ms Kuehl has branded allegations against her as “totally bogus”, saying she “didn’t know anything about the contract”.
Austin Dove, a lawyer for Ms Giggans, told the newspaper: “These are Third World tactics. Vladimir Putin would be impressed.”
Ms Kuel told Fox11 that the search warrant was “signed by a judge who is a friend of the sheriff.”
“There’s no investigation going on that would support this warrant,” she said.
Sheriff Villanueva, who is up for reelection in November, has denied that he is targeting political enemies.
But it is a claim that has been publicly made by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who denied an invitation to work with LASD on public corruption investigations.
“He’s only targeting political enemies,” Mr Gascon has told the LA Times.
“It was obvious that was not the kind of work I wanted to engage in, so we declined.”
Following the comments, Sheriff Villanueva became a public supporter of the failed campaign to recall Mr Gascon, says the newspaper.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies