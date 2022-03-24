Woman collapses and dies on LA marathon finish line
Tributes have been paid to ‘amazing’ 46-year-old
A woman who collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon has died, her family and event organisers have said.
Trisha Paddock, 46, died on Sunday after running the 13.1 mile race through Los Angeles, her family and the fire department said.
Erik Scott, of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), said on Sunday that Ms Paddock was suffering from “a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest”, Deadline reported.
“Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital,” Mr Scott said.
On a GoFundMe site, a family friend said Ms Paddock died on Sunday night after being put on life support.
“Anyone who knows Ryan, Trisha, or any of their amazing children knows that they are truly incredible people,” said Dan Combs, a family friend, on the fundraising page. “Please consider donating to this special family to assist with medical bills and other critical expenses.”
More than $54,000 (£40,000) has been raised for Ms Paddock, who was running for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, race organisers said.
The organisation runs programs and drug abuse services for Asian-Americans in Los Angeles County.
“This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones,” said the Los Angeles Marathon on Facebook on Wednesday.
“We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene.”
The death was thought to be the first since 2007, when a 50-year-old man died.
The Independent has contacted the LAFD for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.