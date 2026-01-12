Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A chaotic scene unfolded in Los Angeles on Sunday after a man drove a U-Haul truck into a crowd protesting against the Iranian government, police say.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. local time near the federal building in the Westwood neighborhood of the city, ABC7 reports.

Footage from the incident shows protestors trying to pull the suspect out of his vehicle after the collision, according to The LA Times. The protestors continued to lash out at the suspect as police escorted him away.

A sign reading “No Shah. No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah” was then ripped off the truck, according to the outlet.

Police told the Associated Press that one person was hit by the truck but nobody was seriously hurt.

open image in gallery The LAPD is working alongside the FBI to determine the motive of the driver, officials say ( Getty Images )

Two others were evaluated by paramedics and both declined treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The driver of the truck, who has not been named, was injured after the collision and has been “detained pending further investigation,” L.A. Police Capt. Richard Gabaldon said at a press conference Sunday.

In a statement posted to X, First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli stated the Department of Justice was aware of the incident and that the “FBI is on scene working with LAPD to determine the motive of the driver.”

Abraham Moe and his wife and daughter, Sanaz and Kiana told the Times that they saw the U-Haul in the crowd and “knew something was wrong when people started screaming.”

The protest “quickly became a scene of fear and confusion,” the outlet said.

Despite this, no other injuries were reported. Police eventually issued a dispersal order, and by 5 p.m. only about a hundred protesters were still in the area, ABC7 reported.

Activists say a crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed more than 530 people. Protesters flooded the streets in Iran's capital of Tehran and its second-largest city again Sunday.

Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian community outside of Iran.