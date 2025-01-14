Watch live: Los Angeles County officials give wildfire update as dangerous weather warning issued
Watch live as Los Angeles County officials give a wildfire update on Tuesday (14 January) as a new dangerous weather warning is issued.
Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds that are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across Southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.
The combined area burnt by the fires around Los Angeles is reportedly about 60 square miles.
The National Weather Service has warned of a “particularly dangerous situation” in the days ahead as Santa Ana winds return.
Peak winds are expecte to be milder than last week, the agency said Monday, though relatively low humidity and 20 to 40 mph offshore winds will “support rapid fire growth and potential for extreme fire behavior.” Gusts of up to 70 mph are expected in mountainous regions.