A powerful storm has arrived in Southern California, dumping heavy rain and threatening flash floods and mudslides in Los Angeles’ wildfire-scarred neighborhoods.

Rainfall Tuesday morning ranged from less than half an inch in Los Angeles County to about 1.5 inches in San Luis Obispo County, though some areas could see up to four inches total, according to the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles bureau.

Heavy rain was frustrating the commutes of many, as officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel amidst the heightened risk of hydroplaning.

In addition to the downpours, the rare October storm will bring a significant risk of debris flows, road flooding and wind damage to the region, the weather service said.

Such heavy rain is a major cause for concern for areas left with burn scars after January’s deadly Palisades Fires. These areas, now without vegetation, are more likely to see terrain loosen during storms.

open image in gallery Heavy rain is expected to last through Tuesday in Southern California, threatening to cause mudslides in vulnerable areas burned through by the Palisades Fire earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Areas downhill and downstream from where fires previously burned are especially vulnerable to flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides.

“We’re very concerned about the weather,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Monday night, noting the city had strike teams, rescue teams and other resources at the ready.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for 114 homes in Pacific Palisades and Mandeville Canyon, both horribly scarred by the massive wildfire earlier this year that killed at least 12 people and left thousands of homes and businesses destroyed.

"We're worried about burn scars with no vegetation to support the hillside and then anything below, as obviously, as the rain funnels down to the streets and the main sections, homes below those become the problem," Los Angeles Fire Department Deputy Chief William Peralta said Monday night, according to ABC 7.

The evacuation warnings are expected to remain in effect from 10 p.m. Monday night into early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch for most of Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said they would be patrolling all burn scar areas throughout the city. City officials said ready-to-fill sandbags are available for free at local fire stations.

open image in gallery A flood watch has been issued for most of Los Angeles County ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

open image in gallery Areas ravaged by the Pacific Palisades fire earlier this year are more vulnerable now to mudslides, officials warned ( AFP via Getty Images )

City officials warned residents to remain on high alert and stay inside. The brunt of the storm was expected to arrive later Tuesday morning and last through the afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch was extended for parts of Los Angeles County until 11 a.m. local time as the severe weather continues. Impacted areas include East Los Angeles, Glendale, Long beach, Pasadena, Pomona, Santa Clarita and Torrance.

Even still, thousands of customers in Southern California had lost power early Tuesday morning, with over 16,000 outages reported in Los Angeles County just before 9 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, further north in the Golden State, up to three feet of mountain snow was predicted to fall in parts of the Sierra Nevadas.

The intense storm comes as a powerful nor’easter departs the East Coast, though coastal flood advisories remained in effect until Tuesday night for some parts of the mid-Atlantic and northeast coast.

With reporting by the Associated Press.