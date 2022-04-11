Los Angeles woman wins $10m after pressing wrong button at lottery machine when stranger bumped into her
‘I didn’t really believe it at first’
A Los Angeles woman landed a $10m jackpot by accident after a “rude” stranger bumped into her and caused her to press the wrong button on a lottery machine.
LaQuedra Edwards had put $30 into a machine a Vons Supermarket in Tarzana in November 2021 when she was shoved and purchased a more expensive option than she intended to.
“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Ms Edwards recalled.
When she scratched to reveal the numbers on the 200X ticket, she realised she’d won the top prize of $10m.
“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Ms Edwards said in a press release from the California State Lottery. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right”.
Ms Edwards has said she plans on buying a house and starting a non-profit organisation with her winnings.
The supermarket where the ticket was bought has also received a $50,000 bonus, according to the lottery.
