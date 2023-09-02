What is the meaning behind Labor Day and why do we celebrate it?
On Monday, millions of Americans will take a public holiday as the country marks its annual Labor Day.
But how did Labor Day start and what significance does it retain?
What is Labor Day?
Labor Day is a public holiday in the United States to honour the American labour movement and the contributions that workers have made to society.
When is Labor Day?
It is celebrated on the first Monday in September every year.
How did Labor Day come about?
The idea emerged in 1882 when the unions of New York City decided to have a parade to celebrate their members.
The New York parade inspired other unions to have their own celebrations. By 1887, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Colorado made Labor Day a state holiday.
President Grover Cleveland declared that Labor Day was a national holiday in 1894.
What is the significance of Labor Day now?
Labor Day was once perceived as marking the end of the summer season but it has also become an important sales weekend for many retailers in the US.
It is one of the largest sales dates of the year, second only to Black Friday.
Can you wear white after Labor day?
This tradition dates back to Victorian times when it was seen as a fashion faus pax to wear any white clothing after the first Monday of September, although that tradition has long since died out for most Americans.
