French cement company to pay $778m fine and plead guilty to funding Isis as it killed westerners
Lafarge Cement paid the terror group $17m to protect its plant in Syria, Justice Department says
A French cement company will pay $778m in fines after it pled guilty to funding Isis as the terror group was killing western hostages, the Justice Department has announced.
Lafarge Cement admitted conspiring to provide material support to the terror organisation in a federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The company paid Isis $17m between August 2013 and October 2014 to keep its cement plant in Syria running, according to Reuters.
“Lafarge SA and LCS have accepted responsibility for the actions of the individual executives involved, whose behavior was in flagrant violation of Lafarge’s Code of Conduct,” the company, which has since been taken over by Holcim, said in a statement.
“We deeply regret that this conduct occurred and have worked with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve this matter.”
After an internal investigation, Lafarge admitted in 2017 that it had paid the terror group to protect its staff.
The Department of Justice is holding briefing on the charge on Tuesday morning.
Developing: more to come
