Watch live: Lahaina residents queue to re-enter town burned down by Hawaii wildfires

Natalie Chinn
Friday 11 August 2023 23:01
Comments

Survivors of the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii were allowed to return home Friday, 11 August.

Police are allowing people with valid residence documents as well as those who were evacuated from hotels to pick up belongings.

Lahaina, a town of 12,000 on the island of Maui, was decimated by a wildfire late 8 August, prompting mass evacuations and power outages.

Nearly every building on its historic Front Street is gone. At least 55 people have been reported dead.

The fires were a result of dry conditions and strong winds fueled by Hurricane Dora. The blaze is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since Paradise, California, where 85 people were killed by The Camp Fire.

