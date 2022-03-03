Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.

Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.

They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page to raise money for their funeral expenses.

Kelly McCartney, who is organising the GoFundMe, wrote her son was at the lake with their closest friends when the tragedy struck.

“My heart aches for my son and his friends. I am also beyond heavy-hearted for the parents of these two,” she wrote.

Dive team officers recovered the two on 24 February, with Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office confirming their identities on 1 March.

The cause of death was determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a medical examiner’s office statement to the Kitsap Sun.

Their aunt, Shannon Perez-Tennyson, told the outlet that the family was relieved to have closure.

"We are heartbroken as a family, and miss them terribly," she said.