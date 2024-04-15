Vandals captured on camera smashing protected red rocks at national park

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authories are seeking two people seen on video smashing ancient and federally-protected red rock formations in a national park.

Two men were filmed on 7 April in Lake Mead National Park, Nevada, scaling russet-colored formationson the Redstone Dune Trail and shoving large chunks of loose rock to the ground.

A child, who is also seen in the clip, can be heard screaming as the stones topple and crumble to dust.

Lake Mead National Park is home to ancient rock formations and 140 million-year-old sand dunes.

Park rangers said the video was sent to the National Park Service. “Why on earth would you do this to this area that’s so beautiful? It’s one of my favorite places in the park and they’re up there just destroying it. I don’t understand that,” recreation area spokesperson John Haynes told CNN affiliate KVVU.

Video footage shows two visitors scaling russet-colored rock formations in Lake Mead National Park on 7 April, 2024 ( Touronsofyellowstone via Instagram )

He added that the damage caused is irreversible.

Destruction of this degree and quality at federally-protected sites can yield felony charges that can result in fines and jail time.

Authorities said in a social media post that the men are suspected of vandalism, with park rangers urging anyone who was on the trail at the time or who may have information to submit a tip.

“It’s really important for you to just let us know,” Mr Haynes said.

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which is just outside of Las Vegas, sees around six million visitors each year.

The vast recreation area covers 1.5 million acres of breathtaking mountain views, canyon trails and two vital reservoirs that extend across the Nevada and Arizona border.

Two men were seen pushing the rocks to the ground ( Touronsofyellowstone via Instagram )

Due to the park’s vast size, staff cannot be physically present across the entirety of the 2,344 square mile area, which means visitors play a large part in helping rangers monitor the park.

Mr Haynes said visitors are encouraged to take videos of any unusual activity and report it to park authorities.

“It is 1.5 million acres. We have two big lakes, a chunk of the Colorado River. It gets pretty difficult based on our staff levels to be everywhere all at once,” he said.