Watch live: Texas police give update on Lakewood church shooting

Watch live as Texas police give an update on Monday, 12 February, on the Lakewood church shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Two off-duty officers shot and killed a female shooter after she opened fire inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch, which is one of the largest Christian churches in the US.

It can seat approximately 16,000 people.

Mr Osteen, the church’s lead pastor, is one of the country’s most notable religious leaders.

Police say the woman, who was in her early to mid-30s, entered the building armed with a long rifle and dressed in a trench coat and backpack and began shooting, before officers returned fire.

The woman was hit and threatened that she had explosives, but none were found.

A boy entered the church with the shooter.

He was also shot and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg.

The motive for the shooting has not been confirmed.