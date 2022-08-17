What are spotted lanternflies and why should New Yorkers squash them?

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader of the upper chamber of Congress, is seeking $22m in federal funding to tackle an infestation of spotted lanternflies in his state and neighbouring New Jersey.

“Summer is the perfect time to relax outdoors with a nice New York Riesling, but the rapid spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly threatens to suck the life out of our vineyards, agriculture and great outdoor tourism industry,” Mr Schumer said.

“We need to stomp out this bug before it spreads, otherwise our farmers and local businesses could face millions in damage and an unmanageable swarm.

“For years now, I have warned about the pest, but now we are demanding action because pockets of Upstate New York are now infested by the bug that wreaks havoc on trees, vineyards and crops.

The senator continued: “This is a multi-million dollar threat to New York’s economy – both tourism and agriculture are now at risk if the spotted lanternfly goes unchecked. But the good news here is that we have federal funds already in place, that I secured, to help New York contain the bug and that we will be pushing for more.”

The red and black fly, properly known as the Lycorma delicatula, is native to China and only made its American debut in Pennsylvania in 2014, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. It has since spread its malign influence to 11 northeastern states, including Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.

While it does not bite or sting, the pest is known to devour up to 70 plant species, including fruit trees, vines and hardwoods, and often leave its targets weakened and vulnerable to disease thereafter.

The female lanternfly typically lays between 30 and 50 eggs in late summer, which hatch in the spring before becoming fully grown in July, according to the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board, with the species thriving on warm temperatures and thus standing to profit from the climate crisis.

The lanternfly proved particularly devastating to Pennsylvania’s economy in 2019, costing the Keystone State $50.1m and 424 agricultural jobs, according to Fast Company.

Researchers at the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences subsequently warned that the spotted lanternfly had the potential to cost Pennsylvania’s economy $325m a year and 2,800 jobs.

The nation’s orchards, vineyards and logging industries all face an annual assault without preventative measures.

As for New York (to which the fly appears to be partial), the state’s wine and grape industry alone is valued at $6.65bn annually, supports 71,000 employees and attracts five million tourists annually.

Its apple industry is worth $1.3bn per year and accounts for 8,000 jobs.

Should you encounter a spotted lanternfly, the official advice from the New York City Parks Department is as follows: “Harming our city’s wildlife is broadly prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, the current guidance remains: if you see a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest.”

Brian Eshenaur, a senior extension associate for ornamental crops at Cornell University’s pest management division, agreed with this stance when he told ABC News recently: “It’s a good idea if you can kill them, to do that.”