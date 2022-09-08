Video shows LAPD officer wrestling with teen who was filming arrest

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

LAPD officers were recorded arresting a young volunteer at an event sponsored by the department.

Robert Cortez, 19, was detained by LAPD at a recent movie night organized by the Los Angeles City Hall, the Harbor City Council, and the department, Insider reported.

Mr Cortez, who was reportedly helping set up chairs at the scene, pulled out his phone to film how officers carried out the arrest of his friend. The footage recorded by Mr Cortez shows one of the officers seemingly aiming at Mr Cortez’s arm when he approaches the sidewalk where his friend was being handcuffed.

In another video recorded by Mr Cortez’s mother, Rocio Gonzalez, the officer and Mr Cortez are seen wrestling in the parking lot before the officer manages to arrest him. Ms Gonzalez told Insider that the officer had “slammed [her] son on the ground” and claimed that Mr Cortez was arrested for recording his friend’s arrest.

“For what reason? Because he was recording [the arrest]?” Ms Cortez told the outlet.

Mr Cortez was recording his friend’s arrest when officers detained him (@FilmThePoliceLA/ Twitter)

In the video, posted by Twitter account @FilmThePoliceLA, Ms Gonzalez is heard asking officers why her son is being detained. She then pleads with her son to be compliant and stop resisting the arrest.

“I think Robert was brave and did the right thing,” William Gude, who manages the account notorious for posting videos of tense police-civilian encounters, told Insider.

Mr Cortez was charged with resisting arrest and his bail was set at $25,000, but it is unclear on what grounds he was going to be detained initially. The Independent has reached out to LAPD for comment.

The First Amendment protects the right of Americans to photograph or record individuals — including law enforcement — in public spaces.