Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid

Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.

A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said.

Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.

However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump. Fox primetime host Sean Hannity was described by a former White House official as Trump’s “shadow” chief of staff due to their extraodinarily close relationship.

Text messages released by the January 6 House committee revealed the pair were in constant contact in the lead up to the Capitol riots.

Ms Trump, 40, was among the family members who attended Donald Trump’s announcement that he would be running for a second term at Mar-a-Lago 15 November.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Lara Trump at Trump’s presidential announcement last month (Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who served as advisers to Mr Trump during his first term, skipped the event and have said they would not be involved in the campaign.

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch has reportedly told Mr Trump that he would not back the twice-impeached former president in his 2024 run.

Last month, Ms Trump warned his main rival for the Republican nomination Ron DeSantis that it would be “nicer” for him to remain out of the race.

“I can tell you those primaries get very messy and very raw. We’ve experienced that before. So wouldn’t it be nicer for him, and I think he knows this, to wait until 2028,” she said in an interview with Sky News Australia.

Ms Trump had been employed at Fox since 2021.