A high roller lost millions at a casino. He says he was drugged

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A high roller gambler lost millions of dollars at a Las Vegas casino after his cocktail was spiked with ketamine, according to a lawsuit filed by the gambler.

Dwight Manley, a California real estate executive and former sports agent, has sued MGM Resorts International and is offering a $500,000 reward to help find those he says were responsible.

Mr Manley claims that while drugged he lost $2m in markers to MGM — a short-term line of credit offered by casinos — which also still wants an additional $440,000 from him.

Court documents state that the 57-year-old was drugged while playing blackjack in the MGM Grand’s private venue in December 2021.

“Mr Manley feels that a serious criminal act was directed at him which potentially put his life in danger,” one of Mr Manley’s attorneys, Richard K Howell, told The Orange County Register.

“He is determined to do all that he can to track down and hold accountable those responsible.”

Mr Manley, a VIP player from Brea, California, says he has a 30-year relationship with MGM and had been invited on the trip with his girlfriend and three friends by the casino, which sent a private jet for him.

The lawsuit states that he went to the MGM Mansion at 1.45pm on 10 December 2021 and ordered an “old fashioned” cocktail.

He claims that the drink tasted bitter but he finished it and ordered a second one at around 2.21pm. But after finishing the drink he claims that he felt “out of it” and disorientated.

Court papers say that at around 4pm, Mr Manley broke a glass ashtray, cut his hand and bled on the game table’s felt.

Mr Manley says that MGM staff moved him to another table but did not get him any medical help and gave his friends Band-Aids for his hand.

Dwight Manley, a high roller gambler lost millions of dollars at a Las Vegas casino after his cocktail was spiked with an animal tranquilliser, according to a lawsuit. (ANA)

The lawsuit states that Mr Manley continued to play and was given three applications to increase his credit limit, raising his gambling maximum to $3.5m.

Mr Manley says that he has no recollection of raising his gambling limit, which happened despite MGM staff saying he was acting “erratically.”

Because of his alleged condition, his friends took him back to his villa where he collapsed at around 5.15pm, and the following day he said he had no memory of what had happened.

Mr Manley says he texted his casino host to say he suspected his drink had been spiked, and when he returned to California he was seen by a doctor.

He was told to grow out his hair so that it could be tested, and the lawsuit says that it came back positive for ketamine, an anaesthetic with some hallucinogenic effects.

Mr Manley told the casino that he should not be held responsible for the credit markers he signed for on the trip and initially filed his lawsuit in November 2022.

He has asked a court for declarative relief and accused MGM of negligence, unfair or deceptive trade practices, unjust enrichment and breach of implied covenant.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages of more than $75,000, and MGM has attempted to have the claim dismissed. He filed a police report in Nevada and lodged a complaint with the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The Independent has reached out to MGM for comment.

Mr Manley announced last week that he was offering the $500,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Further information is available at www.Reward4InfoCasinoDrugging.com.