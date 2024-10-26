Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a house fire after a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window to escape flames in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, authorities said.

The mother and child were taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with unspecified injuries while firefighters from several cities fought flames before dawn Thursday, said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, Steinbeck said, adding that neighbors told officials they heard an explosion during the blaze.

The first firefighters to arrive a little after 4 a.m. found "extremely heavy fire blasting out of every window” on the second and third floors of the home, Steinbeck told reporters, and crews trying to enter the front door had to retreat due to heat and flames. The roof, third and second floors later collapsed.

The names of the dead and injured were not immediately disclosed.