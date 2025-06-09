Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Internet has come out in full force against far-right activist Laura Loomer after she “body shamed” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — with Internet sleuths digging up a photo of the Trump ally in a similar-looking outfit.

“Yikes AOC has gained at least 50 pounds since getting into Congress,” Loomer wrote on X while sharing a clip of Ocasio-Cortez wearing a red dress as she spoke at New York City’s Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday.

“She’s getting massive,” Loomer added before tagging the congresswoman.

However, social media users did not take kindly to Loomer’s bizarre criticism. Her post drew in over 13,000 largely negative comments by Monday morning.

“Body shaming isn’t the way,” one person commented under the post.

open image in gallery New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen wearing a red summer dress at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday, drawing criticism from Laura Loomer that the Internet was quick to call ‘body shaming.’ ( Team AOC )

Another chimed in: “I am no Democrat but you attacking another woman’s look is very disgusting.”

Countless Internet users took the attack on AOC as a moment to dunk on Loomer’s appearance.

“If I looked in the mirror and saw what you see staring back at me, I would never speak about another person’s appearance,” one person wrote.

“You look like you’re wearing a purge mask, no offense,” another chimed in.

open image in gallery Social media users slammed Loomer for ‘body shaming’ AOC. ( Getty Images )

“You are the last person who should comment on someone’s appearance, Looner. You’re a walking plastic surgery nightmare,” a commenter added.

“She could gain another 100 and still be more attractive than you,” another person wrote.

Some users even dug up photos of Loomer donning a similar red tank top dress – which they claim looked even worse on the MAGA activist.

open image in gallery Internet users were quick to dig up a photo of Loomer in a nearly identical dress to the one AOC was wearing. ( Getty Images for Politicon )

“Here’s you in an almost identical dress. What’s with the belly? Pregnant?” one person wrote.

“Haha good one, is this you?” another person wrote alongside the same photo of Loomer.

Other took pity on Loomer’s apparent cry for help, with one commentator writing,” You are not being a very nice person. Have you considered going to therapy? @betterhelp can help.”