Laura Loomer faces internet backlash after ‘body shaming’ AOC during NYC’s Puerto Rico day
Social media users came out swinging at Laura Loomer after she shared a post ‘body shaming’ New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The Internet has come out in full force against far-right activist Laura Loomer after she “body shamed” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — with Internet sleuths digging up a photo of the Trump ally in a similar-looking outfit.
“Yikes AOC has gained at least 50 pounds since getting into Congress,” Loomer wrote on X while sharing a clip of Ocasio-Cortez wearing a red dress as she spoke at New York City’s Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday.
“She’s getting massive,” Loomer added before tagging the congresswoman.
However, social media users did not take kindly to Loomer’s bizarre criticism. Her post drew in over 13,000 largely negative comments by Monday morning.
“Body shaming isn’t the way,” one person commented under the post.
Another chimed in: “I am no Democrat but you attacking another woman’s look is very disgusting.”
Countless Internet users took the attack on AOC as a moment to dunk on Loomer’s appearance.
“If I looked in the mirror and saw what you see staring back at me, I would never speak about another person’s appearance,” one person wrote.
“You look like you’re wearing a purge mask, no offense,” another chimed in.
“You are the last person who should comment on someone’s appearance, Looner. You’re a walking plastic surgery nightmare,” a commenter added.
“She could gain another 100 and still be more attractive than you,” another person wrote.
Some users even dug up photos of Loomer donning a similar red tank top dress – which they claim looked even worse on the MAGA activist.
“Here’s you in an almost identical dress. What’s with the belly? Pregnant?” one person wrote.
“Haha good one, is this you?” another person wrote alongside the same photo of Loomer.
Other took pity on Loomer’s apparent cry for help, with one commentator writing,” You are not being a very nice person. Have you considered going to therapy? @betterhelp can help.”
