Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has accused senators voting for a $1.7trn federal spending bill of “sexualising” children just days after she sparked international criticism for her behaviour towards the leader of Ukraine.

Ms Boebert, who was narrowly re-elected in a race that forced a recount in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, posted to Twitter on Thursday railing against the omnibus bill, which has passed in the Senate and must now be approved by the House.

“I have one question for the senators wanting to pass this $1.7m omnibus bill,” Ms Boebert says in the recorded video. “Why do you want to sexualize our children? I have four boys and this law is targeting children of their ages all across America.”

The congresswoman proceeded to list spending earmarked for LGBTQ youth programmes across the country, but did not mention anything about Colorado.

“I’m working hard in DC to protect the freedoms of all Americans, but this bill funds the sexualization of our children, and that is disgusting,” she says in the video. “It’s un-American and it’s wrong, and it’s just another reason why I am a ‘no’ on this omnibus.”

Ms Boebert has come under fire in her constituency for a perceived lack of commitment to matters at home as she positions herself as an outspoken conservative hardliner on the national stage. She was re-elected by just over 500 votes after a shockingly close race against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who has already anounced his intent to run against her in the next election.

Ms Boebert did not submit requests for community project funds, or earmarks, in her own district, though other Republicans across the country and all Democrats in Colorado did so.

She failed to highlight in her Twitter video on Thursday that the omnibus bill will directly benefit many in her own district -- including $86,000 for a crime and accident scene scanner in Pueblo and $317,000 for body cameras for the Rifle police department, Colorado Public Radio reported. The state as a whole will receive nearly $200m.

Ms Boebert’s infamous and now-defunct restaurant, Shooters, was located in Rifle, and she resides in Silt, one town over.

She not only made headlines this week for her behaviour during the congressional address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but also for her war of words with fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The two, who heckled President Joe Biden together during the 2022 State of the Union address, directed their animosity towards each other, to the glee of social media users.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Ms Boebert for comment.