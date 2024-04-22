Lauren Sanchez asked Kellyanne Conway for advice on her public image

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Sanchez once turned to Kellyanne Conway for advice on her public image, according to a new book.

Sanchez, fiancee of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, and Conway, advisor to former president Donald Trump, formed an unlikely bond at a party in 2020.

At the event in an undisclosed location, Sanchez quizzed Conway on how she handled the onslaught of media coverage she had experienced during the Trump era, according to The Everything War: Amazon’s Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake a Corporate Power by Wall Street Journal reporter Dana Mattioli and obtained byThe Daily Beast.

“You’ve had a lot thrown at you. How do you handle it?” Sanchez reportedly asked Conway.

Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos and actress Lauren Sanchez arrive for a State Dinner in honour of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Booksellers Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on 10 April 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Conway responded: “Please, have you looked in the mirror? People are jealous of you. I would say they’re jealous because you’re dating him.”

Around the time of the conversation, Sanchez and Bezos’ relationship had just been made public. Sanchez, a former reporter and helicopter pilot, announced her engagement to the billionaire in May 2023.

The book also revealed that Conway offered to accompany Sánchez “for a slow jog around the neighborhood”, Ms Mattioli wrote.

“It was a gesture of goodwill, knowing how seriously Sánchez took exercise,” according to the book.

The Independent has emailed a representative for Sánchez, and Conway for comment.

Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway at the Indiana Society Ball to thank donors on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Conway left the White House in August 2020. She was previously Mr Trump’s campaign manager during the 2016 election.

Ms Mattioli’s book contains other revelations about Amazon, including how Bezos once ate a worm at a conference in 2016 that involved trekking in the wilderness. The group was apparently inspired by the TV show Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

The reporter also detailed how the company has seized market share from its competitors and its own retailers. Ms Mattioli wrote in her book that she “wanted to focus on those who have been harmed by the company”.