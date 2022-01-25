Officials have ruled the cause of death of the woman found dead in mysterious circumstances after going on a Bumble date to be acute intoxication, just one day after her family accused the local police department of being “racially insensitive” in its handling of the investigation.

The medical examiner’s office announced on Monday that Lauren Smith-Fields died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol.

Her manner of death was ruled an accident, they said.

Ms Smith-Fields, a 23-year-old Black woman, was found dead inside her apartment in Bridgeport, Connecticut, back on 12 December.

Police said they were called to the home by a man who said he had met Ms Smith-Fields on Bumble just three days earlier and that they had gone on a date the night before her death.

The man, who police said was not a person of interest in her death, told investigators he came to her apartment that night and that she began complaining about feeling ill, according to a police report.

He said he awoke the next morning to find she wasn’t breathing and that her nose was bleeding, the report says.

The man called 911 and officers arrived on the scene to find the 23-year-old “lying on her back, on the floor” and that she did not appear to be breathing.

From the get-go, police said that there were no signs of foul play.

Almost six weeks on from her death, her death remained a mystery and her family said they were still waiting for answers as to what had happened to the 23-year-old.

The release of the cause and manner of death finally came one day after the family threatened to sue city and policy officials over their handling of the investigation into her death.

Darnell Crosland, the family’s attorney, announced on what would have been Ms Smith-Fields’ 24th birthday on Sunday that they were filing a lawsuit for violating their civil rights and mishandling the investigation.

In a notice of claim, filed by Mr Crosland and naming Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim and Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia among others, the family alleges that the Bridgeport Police Department failed to adequately collect physical evidence from the 23-year-old’s home as part of the probe.

Officers also refused to consider the man she had gone on a date with as a person of interest in the inquiry, despite his family saying he was the last person to see her alive, the notice said.

The family also alleges that Bridgeport Police Department was “racially insensitive” to them.