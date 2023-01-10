Five police officers fired after misconduct probe revealed sex while on duty

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five police officers in Tennessee have been fired and three others suspended following sexual misconduct allegations that include workplace violence, inappropriate texts, and numerous reported instances of officers having sex on duty and inside city property.

The terminated officers include LaVergne Police Department patrol officer Maegan Hall, patrol officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sergeant Henry Ty McGowan, Sergant Lewis Powell, and detective Seneca Shields, according to broadcaster WTVF.

The suspended officers are identified as patrol and K-9 officer Larry Holladay, patrol officer Patrick Magliocco, and patrol officer Gavin Schoeberl.

An internal investigation by the department found that Ms Hall had "engaged in a sexual relationship" with Mr Magliocco, Mr Powell, Mr Holladay, Mr Lugo, Mr McGowan, and Mr Shields allegedly on duty and inside city property.

Ms Hall also allegedly exchanged explicit photos with Mr McGowan, Mr Holladay, Mr Magliocco, Mr Shields, and Mr Shoeberl. They allegedly sent her explicit photos back, which led to allegations of sexual harassment, per the department’s policies.

The investigation also found an incident of workplace violence, which involved Mr McGowan allegedly entering the Human Resources office and putting his hands around the neck of a department employee, Bethany Smith. A coworker witnessed the incident.

The department questioned Mr Magliocco, Mr Powell, and witness Lieutenant David Durham in December about the sexual relationships between Ms Hall and the other officers in the department.

All of the subjects interviewed confirmed they were aware of the sexual relationships and exchanging of explicit images between officers. Both Mr Magliocco and Mr Powell were accused of engaging in sexual conduct with Ms Hall on multiple occassions. Mr Magliocco reportedly admitted this during his questioning, but Mr Powell denied any sexual conduct with Ms Hall.

However, Mr Magliocco told investigators that Mr Powell allegedly ended his relationship with Ms Hall to keep it a secret from his wife and to avoid possible blowback from the department.

Mr Magliocco, Ms Hall, and Mr Powell are all married, according to the investigation.

Jason Cole, the mayor of LaVergne, issued a statement condemning the officers’ actions, accoring to the broadcaster.

"This situation is unacceptable and as soon as it was brought to our attention it was immediately investigated and action was taken upon the individuals involved. Our top priority in moving forward will include rebuilding the public’s trust," he said in a statement. "I have full confidence in the police department’s leadership team and their ability to lead the department. We will be retraining all of our employees in the rules, regulations, and expectations set forth by city leadership."