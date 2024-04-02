Law & Order actor Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot and killed her dog
Police said the driver shot the dog in self-defence in Charlotte, North Carolina
Actor Angie Harmon said on Monday that an Instacart driver shot one of her dogs dead during a stop at her home in North Carolina over the weekend.
Ms Harmon, known for her roles in Law & Order and Rizzoli & Isles, posted on her Instagram to say that the man had spotted that her Ring doorbell camera was inside charging, delivered her food and then shot the dog.
“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,’” the actor posted, saying her “precious Ollie” was gone.
The incident happened on the south side of Charlotte just before 12pm on Saturday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told The Independent that the driver told officers the dog had attacked him when he arrived at the home.
“He defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog,” a statement read. “Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.”
No criminal charges have been filed, the department said, and officers were not seeking any additional parties. The department’s Animal Care and Control team also attended the scene.
“We are completely traumatised & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member,” Ms Harmon added in her post.
The Independent approached Instacart for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
The delivery company told NBC News that it had suspended the unnamed driver and reached out to Ms Harmon.
