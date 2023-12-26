Woman sues dentist over five-hour surgery on 28 teeth

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Minnesota woman is suing her dentist, claiming he gave her eight crowns, four root canals, 20 tooth filings, and an excess of anaesthesia during a marathon five-hour session.

The lawsuit from patient Kathleen Wilson names Dr Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, as responsible for the lengthy procedure, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Ms Wilson arrived at the dentist’s with most of her teeth showing signs of decay, but that shouldn’t have prompted such a dramatic response, according to an outside dentist consulted in the lawsuit.

"Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her disease. Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner," the dentist said.

The negligence suit seeks at least $50,000 in damages.

It claims Ms Wilson needed to have further dentistry from a third party to fix the other dentist’s work.

The lawsuit alleges the patient received nearly twice the maximum dose of anaesthetic used during the operation.

The Independent has contacted Molldrem Family Dentistry for comment.