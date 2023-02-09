Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room.

Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports.

The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.

The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the tummy.

He passed away on 6 February after battling for his life in at the São Luiz Morumbi Hospital.

As well as working as a lawyer, the victim also shared pro-gun content for his 12,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January (Jam Press)

A spokesperson for the Order of Attorneys of Brazil in Cotia, São Paulo said: “It is with deep regret that OAB Cotia communicates to all fellow lawyers the unexpected loss of our dear friend and lawyer Dr Leandro Mathias de Novaes.

“We are sorry for the loss and we sympathise with his family in this moment of pain.”

A spokesperson for Laboratorio Cura said: “We would like to emphasise that all accident prevention protocols were followed by the Cura team, as is customary in all units.

“Both the patient and his companion were properly instructed regarding the procedures for accessing the examination room and warned about the removal of any and all metallic objects.”

The laboratory also stated that both Leandro and his mother signed a form regarding the protocols, but the victim allegedly failed to mention his firearm and he entered the examination room with it “by his own decision.”

The police confirmed that the weapon was registered and the lawyer had a valid licence.