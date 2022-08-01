Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suspicious package forces evacuations at Los Angeles airport

Terminal 3 at LAX reopened at about 11.45pm on Sunday night

Bevan Hurley
Monday 01 August 2022 15:58
Comments
<p>Traffic was backed up at the entrance to Los Angeles Airport on Sunday night due to a suspicious package at Terminal 3</p>

Traffic was backed up at the entrance to Los Angeles Airport on Sunday night due to a suspicious package at Terminal 3

(NBC Los Angeles)

Parts of Los Angeles International Airport were evacuated on Sunday night after a suspicious package was found in Terminal 3.

The LAX Twitter account announced at 10.27pm that traffic would be impacted while authorities investigated the threat.

The all clear was given just over an hour later at 11.44pm and the terminal was reopened.

Traffic coming into the airport was severely backed as cars were diverted away from Terminal 3’s upper departure drop-off deck.

NBC Los Angeles reported the delays were expected to continue for several hours.

Recommended

Passengers waiting in the terminal voiced their frustration on social media that they were not given updates on the closure.

One wrote that the “entire roadway of LAX was closed” as traffic ground to a standstill.

LAX did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in