Suspicious package forces evacuations at Los Angeles airport

Parts of Los Angeles International Airport were evacuated on Sunday night after a suspicious package was found in Terminal 3.

The LAX Twitter account announced at 10.27pm that traffic would be impacted while authorities investigated the threat.

The all clear was given just over an hour later at 11.44pm and the terminal was reopened.

Traffic coming into the airport was severely backed as cars were diverted away from Terminal 3’s upper departure drop-off deck.

NBC Los Angeles reported the delays were expected to continue for several hours.

Police have determined it is safe to open Terminal 3 and traffic will begin moving on the upper level shortly. Thank you for your patience as safety is our first priority. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 1, 2022

Passengers waiting in the terminal voiced their frustration on social media that they were not given updates on the closure.

Suspicious package forces evacuations in Terminal 3 at LAX#LosAngeles #California



Right now multiple authorities are investigating A suspicious package at terminal 3 ticket center in LAX airport reports say a man threw a package saying it was a bomb



pic.twitter.com/b6ZOC1zbJp — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 1, 2022

One wrote that the “entire roadway of LAX was closed” as traffic ground to a standstill.

LAX did not immediately respond to a request for more information.