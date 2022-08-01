Suspicious package forces evacuations at Los Angeles airport
Terminal 3 at LAX reopened at about 11.45pm on Sunday night
Parts of Los Angeles International Airport were evacuated on Sunday night after a suspicious package was found in Terminal 3.
The LAX Twitter account announced at 10.27pm that traffic would be impacted while authorities investigated the threat.
The all clear was given just over an hour later at 11.44pm and the terminal was reopened.
Traffic coming into the airport was severely backed as cars were diverted away from Terminal 3’s upper departure drop-off deck.
NBC Los Angeles reported the delays were expected to continue for several hours.
Police have determined it is safe to open Terminal 3 and traffic will begin moving on the upper level shortly. Thank you for your patience as safety is our first priority.— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 1, 2022
Passengers waiting in the terminal voiced their frustration on social media that they were not given updates on the closure.
Suspicious package forces evacuations in Terminal 3 at LAX#LosAngeles #California— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 1, 2022
Right now multiple authorities are investigating A suspicious package at terminal 3 ticket center in LAX airport reports say a man threw a package saying it was a bomb
pic.twitter.com/b6ZOC1zbJp
One wrote that the “entire roadway of LAX was closed” as traffic ground to a standstill.
LAX did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies