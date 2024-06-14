Innocent elderly woman knocked out cold at LA airport when she lands in middle of a road-rage fight
The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition
Authorities are searching for a man they say was involved in a violent road-rage fight that left an elderly woman unconscious at Los Angeles International Airport last month.
Jasan Givens Sr. and another man, whom police have not indentified, were in a fist fight outside the airport around 9:30 a.m. on May 31 when the two men chased each other into a drop off lane. The unidentified elderly woman was checking her luggage on the curb as the fight continued in her direction.
Dramatic video from LAX security cameras shows the woman innocently standing near the curb when the two men come running over and knock her down, causing her to immediately hit the ground and lose consciousness. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition.
The innocent bystander has since been released from the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials did not provide an update on her precise condition.
“The most shocking thing, and the reason we’re asking for the public’s help, is after this happened, both the individuals failed to render aid,” LAPD Detective Scott Danielson told KTLA, a CW affiliate. “Our victim here could be your mother or your grandmother.”
The other man involved in the fight turned himself into police. Authorities said Givens drives a Chevrolet sedan with the license plate 5UAL384. The vehicle has damage to the front passenger door.
