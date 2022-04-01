Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger marries man on death row

The pair married in a small intimate ceremony inside Oklahoma State Penitentiary this week

Johanna Chisholm
Friday 01 April 2022 15:27
Comments
<p>Lea Rodger, 32, poses for a photo on March 28, 2022, in McAlester, Okla., the day before she married Oklahoma death row-inmate Richard Glossip, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. </p>

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger tied the knot with Richard Glossip in a rather untraditional ceremony this week: inside Oklahoma State Penitentiary, where her new husband sits on death row.

The pair realise the obstacles that they face ahead makes for not an easily marked path to follow, but Rodger, 32, who has spent the past decade fighting to end capital punishment, says that’s part of what motivated her to marry Glossip now and not wait.

“The one thing he’s really taken away from that is: Don’t take anything for granted ... really live in the moment,” Ms Rodger told The Associated Press before their small ceremony on Tuesday.

Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma puts to death now that the state has lifted a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions put in place due to mishaps in his case and others.

With files from the Associated Press.

