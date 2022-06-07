NBA icon LeBron James issued a public call on Twitter demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris more actively work toward securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from her detainment in Russia.

Mr Griner was detained in Russia in February on allegations that she was bringing marijuana through a Moscow-area airport. The Phoenix Mercury player competed in European leagues during the WNBA offseason, with that being the reason for her travel to Russia.

On Sunday, Mr James took to Twitter to voice his concerns.

"As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, BG's detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally," Mr James wrote on behalf of his company, Uninterrupted. "It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home."

Mr James also shared a Change.org petition for his followers to sign titled "Secure Brittney Griner's Swift and Safe Return to the US."

"Join us in demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris bring Brittney home swiftly and safely by taking action today," he wrote. "We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!!"

At the time of this story's writing more than 250,000 people had signed the petition, which discusses Ms Griner's professional career and explains why she was in Russia in the first place.

"Griner is a beloved global citizen who has used her platform since her entry into the WNBA to help others. She was detained while working in Russia, where she has starred for Russian EuroLeague Club UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2016 – helping the team win four EuroLeague Women’s championships and seven Russian League championships," the petition reads.

It goes on to explain that Ms Griner — like many WNBA stars and other athletes, like Olympians — plays abroad during the offseason in part because European leagues offer more substantial contracts than the WNBA.

It is this "pay inequality" that led Ms Griner to travel to Russia, where the petition claims she was "wrongfully detained."

Trevor Reed, an American veteran who was just released from Russian prison after spending almost three years incarcerated has also called for Ms Griner's release.

Mr Reed was released as part of a prisoner swap agreement between the US and Russia. Mr Reed was arrested in Russia while visiting his girlfriend and her family. Russian police claim he got drunk and assaulted police officers. His family maintains that the charges against him were exaggerated by the Russians.

He spoke at a rally for Ms Griner on Monday, where he warned that the WNBA star would likely receive harsher and less-fair treatment in Russian prison than he had since she is a Black woman.

“There is no justice in Russia,” he said. “Brittney and Paul will not receive justice in Russia. They’re not going to receive a fair trial, they will not receive a fair investigation. They will be there as hostages until the United States gets them out.”