LeBron James: Fully vaccinated Lakers star benched over NBA’s Covid protocol

The Lakers star could miss as many as 10 days and multiple games under NBA Covid protocols

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Wednesday 01 December 2021 20:29
Comments
LeBron James Out Due To COVID-19 Protocols

NBA star LeBron James missed a game on Tuesday and could sit out multiple others, after entering the league’s Covid protocols, suggesting the fully vaccinated Los Angeles Lakers player either tested positive or inconclusive for coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Hopefully this is something that’s short-term,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told the Journal. “We’ll see.”

The league leaves announcing tests results to individual players. If a vaccinated player tests positive, they can’t play for at least 10 days, or until they receive two negative tests 24 hours apart.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Mr James took three tests, with two coming back positive and one coming back negative, which the Lakers have not confirmed.

More details to come on this breaking news story...

