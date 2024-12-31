Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Lego display crashes down at a children’s New Year’s Eve celebration inside a Massachusetts arcade, injuring 10 people, authorities say.

The Lego display at the In the Game arcade in Peabody toppled when balloons attached to it were “pulled down,” the Peabody Police Department said Tuesday. The incident occurred during the arcade’s “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration.

Video from the arcade, filmed a day before the incident, captured two massive nets holding hundreds of colorful balloons that were attached to large Lego displays on what appeared to be the second floor of the arcade.

open image in gallery Lego display topples, injuring 10 at an arcade during a children’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Massachusetts ( In the Game / Screengrab )

Once the celebration began, staff had difficulties releasing the balloons from the netting. An individual yanked too hard, causing one of the eight-foot displays to fall 12 feet to the ground, the Peabody Fire Department told CBS News.

Ten people sustained “minor” injuries, police said. Eight were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the other two refused ambulance rides. Six of those injured were children and four were adults, according to the outlet.

open image in gallery Hundreds of balloons hang in netting over an arcade in Massachusetts ( In the Game / screengrab )

Lawren Turco, who was at the New Year’s Eve event with her family, told WBZ-TV about the incident: “Large LEGO pieces were everywhere, kids were crying, there were tons of people all in the office some with ice packs over their heads and people allowing their children to steal the Lego pieces like souvenirs.”

Turco continued: “It was pure chaos. I had no idea of the true events until after the incident.”

When The Independent reached out to In The Game for comment, representatives said they were working with authorities and directed questions to the Peabody Fire Department chief. The Independent left a voicemail with the chief for more information.

Following the incident, some Facebook users posted comments below the arcade’s video of the NYE display.

One user sarcastically remarked: “Wow, that was such a great idea....”

“Minor injuries but the point is. The weight alone. Why would they tie to a display that was not secured? Just saying the way it fell,” one user wrote.

Another person noted the event has happened before without incident: “They had this event for a few years now with no issues, accidents do happen. Maybe if people hadn’t grabbed the netting maybe it wouldn’t have come down.”