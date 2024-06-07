Two arrested after nearly 3,000 boxes of stolen Legos found at California home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

They really took this one apart.

Two suspects have been arrested and accused of running a Lego — yes, Lego — theft ring after authorities found thousands of boxes of stolen products in a California home, the Los Angeles Police Departement said.

Richard Siegel, 71, and Blanca Gudino, 39, were taken into custody on Wednesday after police served a search warrant and found thousands of boxes of Lego toys inside the Long Beach house.

Detectives first became aware of the Lego thefts in December 2023 after several products were stolen from a Target in San Pedro, California, including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel sets.

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department recovered nearly 3,000 boxes of stolen Legos this week and arrested two people connected to the crime ( Los Angeles Police Department )

On Tuesday, members of the Los Angeles Police Department caught Gudino stealing items from Targets in Torrance and Lakewood before taking the toys to Siegel’s home in Long Beach. The sets were being resold through online ads, police said.

While serving the search warrant the following day, authorities found over 2,800 boxes of stolen products varying in value from $20 to $1,000. Potential buyers even showed up to purchase the Legos while officers were at the home.

Siegel was arrested for organized retail theft while Gudino was arrested for grand theft. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the crimes report it to police.