Two arrested after nearly 3,000 boxes of stolen Legos found at California home
Police said they first learned of the crimes in December 2023
They really took this one apart.
Two suspects have been arrested and accused of running a Lego — yes, Lego — theft ring after authorities found thousands of boxes of stolen products in a California home, the Los Angeles Police Departement said.
Richard Siegel, 71, and Blanca Gudino, 39, were taken into custody on Wednesday after police served a search warrant and found thousands of boxes of Lego toys inside the Long Beach house.
Detectives first became aware of the Lego thefts in December 2023 after several products were stolen from a Target in San Pedro, California, including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel sets.
On Tuesday, members of the Los Angeles Police Department caught Gudino stealing items from Targets in Torrance and Lakewood before taking the toys to Siegel’s home in Long Beach. The sets were being resold through online ads, police said.
While serving the search warrant the following day, authorities found over 2,800 boxes of stolen products varying in value from $20 to $1,000. Potential buyers even showed up to purchase the Legos while officers were at the home.
Siegel was arrested for organized retail theft while Gudino was arrested for grand theft. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the crimes report it to police.
