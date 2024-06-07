Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two arrested after nearly 3,000 boxes of stolen Legos found at California home

Police said they first learned of the crimes in December 2023

Michelle Del Rey
Friday 07 June 2024 20:05
Comments
Close
Lego Napoleon exhibition

They really took this one apart.

Two suspects have been arrested and accused of running a Lego — yes, Lego — theft ring after authorities found thousands of boxes of stolen products in a California home, the Los Angeles Police Departement said.

Richard Siegel, 71, and Blanca Gudino, 39, were taken into custody on Wednesday after police served a search warrant and found thousands of boxes of Lego toys inside the Long Beach house.

Detectives first became aware of the Lego thefts in December 2023 after several products were stolen from a Target in San Pedro, California, including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel sets.

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department recovered nearly 3,000 boxes of stolen Legos this week and arrested two people connected to the crime
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department recovered nearly 3,000 boxes of stolen Legos this week and arrested two people connected to the crime (Los Angeles Police Department)

On Tuesday, members of the Los Angeles Police Department caught Gudino stealing items from Targets in Torrance and Lakewood before taking the toys to Siegel’s home in Long Beach. The sets were being resold through online ads, police said.

While serving the search warrant the following day, authorities found over 2,800 boxes of stolen products varying in value from $20 to $1,000. Potential buyers even showed up to purchase the Legos while officers were at the home.

Siegel was arrested for organized retail theft while Gudino was arrested for grand theft. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the crimes report it to police.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in