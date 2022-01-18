Mexican TV anchor wins legions of fans for screaming at anti-vaxxers on air

Mexican TV anchor Leonardo Schwebel won legions of new fans after he screamed at anti-vaxxers on air.

Earlier this week, the Telediario Guadalajara presenter screamed at the camera that “if you’re anti-vax, you’re a moron” and told those refusing to be inoculated to at least wear a mask properly.

“Sometimes you have to shout for people to get on,” Mr Schwebel said after the clip went viral on social media. “If I had said it normally — ‘sir, please, please, put on the mask, I ask you please, believe me,’ I would not be here with you today.”

“You damned anti-vaxxers, gaggle of morons!” Mr Schwebel screamed during his broadcast. “Stop with your bulls*** and at least put on a goddamned face mask and stop hitting the brakes for the entire world!”

“Yes, you anti-vaxxers, you are a moron! Put on a face mask!” he added.

Mexico has seen mounting cases of Covid-19 amid the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average of daily new cases in Mexico went from 2,414 on 27 December to 37,147 on 17 January.

To date, 4.39 million cases have been recorded and 301,000 people have died in the country. Comparatively, 66.5 million cases have been recorded in the US, as well as 851,000 deaths.