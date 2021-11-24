‘Let’s go Brandon’ woman removed from flight after refusing to wear mask

A woman who refused to wear a mask onboard an Allegiant Air flight was allegedly arrested and wheeled off the aircraft while yelling “Lets Go Brandon!”.

Katrina Alspaugh was removed from the flight before take-off on Sunday from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, according to reports.

She was involved in an altercation at the boarding gate beforehand, and as KLAS-TV and FOX8 News reported, threatened to punch a fellow passenger who accused her of not wearing a face mask.

Ms Alspaugh got as far as boarding the Allegiant Air flight before being issued with a trespass warning and was removed by an airline representative.

Shortly after, she was arrested and removed from the landing bridge connecting the Allegiant Air flight with terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly said Ms Alspaugh shouted obscenities and “Let’s go Brandon”.

The phrase is a Right-wing meme based on an NBC reporter apparently mishearing a chant of “F*** Joe Biden” by a Nascar crowd in Alabama last month.

Although the passenger who was threatened did not press charges, police reportedly said her anti-Biden chant only added to the disturbance.

She was booked into a dentention centre in Clark County.

The Federal Aviation Authority has reported 4,000 such incidences so far in 2021, many because of federally mandated Covid rules for flying, which include mask wearing.

Allegiant Air passengers agree to “wear a face covering at all times while traveling” when booking, and must do so at all times while flying.