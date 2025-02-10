Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 16-22:

Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 95. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 74. Actor LeVar Burton is 68. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 67. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 64. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 60. Actor Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 54. Actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight,” “Green Book”) is 51. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 47. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 43. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 38. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of Haim is 36. Actor Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 36.

Feb. 17: Actor Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ″St. Elsewhere”) is 90. Actor Brenda Fricker (“My Left Foot,” “So I Married an Axe Murderer”) is 80. Actor Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 72. Actor Rene Russo is 71. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 69. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 63. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 62. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 61. Singer Chante Moore is 58. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 55. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 55. Actor Denise Richards is 54. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 53. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 51. Country singer Bryan White is 51. Actor Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 49. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 46. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 45. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 44. TV personality Paris Hilton is 44. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 39. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 36. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 34. Actor Meaghan Martin (“10 Things I Hate About You,” “Camp Rock”) is 33. Actor Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 29.

Feb. 18: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 92. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 85. Singer Irma Thomas is 84. Actor Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 79. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 78. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 75. Singer Randy Crawford is 73. Actor John Travolta is 71. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 70. Game show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 68. Actor Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 66. Actor Greta Scacchi is 65. Actor Matt Dillon is 61. Rapper Dr. Dre is 60. Actor Molly Ringwald is 57. Actor Sarah Brown (“As the World Turns”) is 50. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 50. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 48. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer,” “Life Unexpected”) is 48. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 48. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 46. Musician Regina Spektor is 45. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 37. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 37. Actor Sarah Sutherland (“Veep”) is 37. Actor Maiara Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 37.

Feb. 19: Singer Smokey Robinson is 85. Singer Lou Christie is 82. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 77. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 74. Actor Jeff Daniels is 70. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 69. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 68. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 67. Singer Seal is 62. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 62. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 60. Actor Justine Bateman is 59. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 58. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 55. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 50. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 40. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 37. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 32. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 24. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 21.

Feb. 20: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 84. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” ″Pride and Prejudice”) is 79. Actor Sandy Duncan is 79. Actor Peter Strauss is 78. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 77. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 74. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 74. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 71. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 67. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 66. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000″) is 65. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 62. Actor French Stewart (“Mom,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) is 61. Model Cindy Crawford is 59. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 58. Actor Lili Taylor is 58. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 50. Actor Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 47. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Crazy/Beautiful”) is 47. Actor Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 47. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 46. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 46. Actor Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 44. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 44. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 44. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 42. Comedian Trevor Noah is 41. Actor Miles Teller (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Fantastic Four”) is 38. Singer Rihanna is 37. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 36.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 88. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 84. Actor Peter McEnery is 85. Record company executive David Geffen is 82. Actor Tyne Daly is 79. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 79. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 76. Actor Christine Ebersole is 72. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 72. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 70. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 67. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 67. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 67. Actor Christopher Atkins is 64. Actor William Baldwin is 62. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 56. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 55. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 55. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 52. Singer Rhiannon Giddens is 48. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 46. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 46. Comedian-director Jordan Peele is 46. Actor Brendan Sexton the Third (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 45. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 39. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 38. Actor Elliot Page (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 38. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 36. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 31. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 29.

Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 97. Actor John Ashton is 77. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 75. Actor Ellen Greene (TV’s “Pushing Daisies,” film’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) is 74. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 66. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 59. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 58. Actor Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 57. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” ″What Not to Wear”) is 56. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 56. Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 54. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 54. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 52. Singer James Blunt is 51. Actor Drew Barrymore is 50. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 46. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 43. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 40. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 35.