Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: Distressing content

Officials in Maine held a press conference on Thursday, 26 October 2023, as a manhunt is underway to catch the suspect wanted in connection to two mass shootings in Lewiston that left 18 people dead and 13 injured.

Local officials including Republican Senator Susan Collins, Democratic Representative Jared Golden, and Lewiston Chief of Police David St. Pierre made statements at the press conference in City Hall to discuss the mass shootings.

The suspect opened fire at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then the Schemengees Bar & Grille at around 7pm on Wednesday, 25 October 2023.

An intensive statewide manhunt is underway for 40-year-old Robert Card.

Mr Card is a member of the US Army Reserves and a certified firearms instructor. The suspect recently reported mental health issues, including hearing voices.

His whereabouts remain unknown however his vehicle – a 2013 white Subaru – was located in the town of Lisbon.

A US Coast Guard official told CBS that it has deployed resources to search the Kennebec River for the suspect in the river after a vehicle was found near a boat launch.