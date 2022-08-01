Lifeguard, 18, helps deliver baby at YMCA pool
“You can’t really hesitate or wait for someone else to come. You’re the lifeguard; you’re the lifesaver,” said Natalie Lucas
A teenage lifeguard was hailed for her quick-thinking after she helped to deliver a baby boy when his mother went into labour at a YMCA in Colorado.
Natalie Lucas, 18, was on duty at the YMCA in Longmont, Northern Colorado, on 24 July where Tessa Rider and husband Matthew Jones were visiting, the Washington Post reported.
Ms Rider, who was a few days past her due date, told the Post her water broke moments after getting into the indoor pool that morning.
“All of a sudden I felt this need to push,” Ms Rider said.
She called to her husband to meet her at the car and race to the hospital, and then promptly collapsed on all fours as soon as she got out of the pool. Ms Rider said she immediately realised the baby was on the way, The Post reported.
Ms Lucas, the sole lifeguard on duty, rushed over to find Mr Jones on the phone with 911.
“We’re having a baby,” he told her.
The lifeguard of three years said adrenaline kicked in and she went to collect towels, a first aid kit, and alerted other staff to the birth.
She told The Post she helped try to keep Ms Rider comfortable, and supported her head as her husband helped to guide the baby out.
“I stayed calm, and I didn’t freak out, because that’s what you need to do in this job. You can’t really hesitate or wait for someone else to come. You’re the lifeguard; you’re the lifesaver,” the teenager told The Post.
The baby - Tobin “Toby” Thomas Rider - was born a few minutes later, as ten onlookers watched.
His father kept him warm until paramedics arrived a few minutes afterwards, and checked the baby.
The parents, whose two daughters Lila, 6, and 2-year-old Abigail were at church with grandparents, praised Ms Lucas’ quick thinking and calm, demeanour.
She said that she had saved a few kids from drowning over the years of working as a lifeguard, but helping a mother give birth was not something she had been trained on.
In a Facebook post, the YMCA congratulated the family and gave a “big shout out” to Ms Rider for helping deliver a baby - “something surely not covered in the job description”.
The Longmont YMCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies