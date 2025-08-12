Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dashcam footage caught the moment a bolt of lightning hit a transformer by a busy highway, causing it to explode.

The dramatic scene was caught on a police officer’s camera during a thunderstorm at around 11 a.m. Monday.

Flames from the blast brought down wires across the road and led to widespread power outages, Mount Pleasant cops said.

open image in gallery Congested traffic is seen slowly moving along the highway ( Mount Pleasant PD )

open image in gallery The bolt then strikes the transformer on the far left ( Mount Pleasant PD )

“A bit too much excitement for a Monday! The lightning strike caused our power outages and traffic delays. Fortunately, no one was injured, and Dominion Energy responded quickly, restoring power and removing the downed wires,” police said in a post sharing the footage on X.

Southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina are currently experiencing hazardous weather as high temperatures drive up the chances of heavy thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The dash cam clip shows a queue of bumper-to-bumper traffic in one lane with grey skies above and heavy rain falling.

A flash of lightning is seen hitting the transformer to the left of the far lane, causing a ball of fire to shoot toward the sky.

open image in gallery A plume of smoke and flames erupts after the lightning strike ( Mount Pleasant PD )

open image in gallery A black smoke cloud then drifts across the highway ( Mount Pleasant PD )

Seconds later, electric power lines on the other side of the highway are seen igniting, with sparks falling onto the road below. Road users slow their speeds and put on their car hazards to alert other drivers of the danger. A cloud of black smoke is then seen drifting across the highway.

A dozen officers and community safety officers were called to help manage traffic at seven intersections for roughly three hours after the incident, MDPD said.

Earlier this month, South Carolina experienced nearly 30,000 lightning strikes each day, as the combination of a heat wave and 100 per cent humidity created unpredictable conditions, according to local ABC News station WPDE.

On Tuesday, the NWS said the city of Charleston was to expect temperatures topping out in the 90s, with further thunderstorms expected.