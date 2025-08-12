Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Bolt of lighting hits transformer by busy highway causing huge fireball in dramatic footage

Police said no one was injured in the shocking highway incident

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 12 August 2025 15:45 BST
Comments
Huge explosion rocks commute as lightning strike hits transformer

Dashcam footage caught the moment a bolt of lightning hit a transformer by a busy highway, causing it to explode.

The dramatic scene was caught on a police officer’s camera during a thunderstorm at around 11 a.m. Monday.

Flames from the blast brought down wires across the road and led to widespread power outages, Mount Pleasant cops said.

Congested traffic is seen slowly moving along the highway
Congested traffic is seen slowly moving along the highway (Mount Pleasant PD)
The bolt then strikes the transformer on the far left
The bolt then strikes the transformer on the far left (Mount Pleasant PD)

“A bit too much excitement for a Monday! The lightning strike caused our power outages and traffic delays. Fortunately, no one was injured, and Dominion Energy responded quickly, restoring power and removing the downed wires,” police said in a post sharing the footage on X.

Southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina are currently experiencing hazardous weather as high temperatures drive up the chances of heavy thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The dash cam clip shows a queue of bumper-to-bumper traffic in one lane with grey skies above and heavy rain falling.

A flash of lightning is seen hitting the transformer to the left of the far lane, causing a ball of fire to shoot toward the sky.

A plume of smoke and flames erupts after the lightning strike
A plume of smoke and flames erupts after the lightning strike (Mount Pleasant PD)
A black smoke cloud then drifts across the highway
A black smoke cloud then drifts across the highway (Mount Pleasant PD)

Seconds later, electric power lines on the other side of the highway are seen igniting, with sparks falling onto the road below. Road users slow their speeds and put on their car hazards to alert other drivers of the danger. A cloud of black smoke is then seen drifting across the highway.

A dozen officers and community safety officers were called to help manage traffic at seven intersections for roughly three hours after the incident, MDPD said.

Earlier this month, South Carolina experienced nearly 30,000 lightning strikes each day, as the combination of a heat wave and 100 per cent humidity created unpredictable conditions, according to local ABC News station WPDE.

On Tuesday, the NWS said the city of Charleston was to expect temperatures topping out in the 90s, with further thunderstorms expected.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in