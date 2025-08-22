Rapper Lil Nas X hospitalized over suspected overdose and jailed on suspicion of charging at police on LA street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Lil Nas X has been hospitalized over a suspected overdose and jailed on suspicion of charging at police on a Los Angeles street, according to cops.

Police say they were responding to a report of a naked man walking on Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood early Thursday morning when Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, charged at them.

The 26-year-old rapper was then taken into police custody, but officers first took him to a hospital as they suspected he was suffering from a drug overdose, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Charles Miller said.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Lil Nas X wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots as he sang and walked down the usually busy boulevard.

open image in gallery Rapper Lil Nas X has been hospitalized over a suspected overdose and jailed on suspicion of charging at police on a Los Angeles street, according to the cops ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

“Hey, don’t be late to the party tonight?” he can be heard telling the person recording him.

The rapper spent a few hours at the hospital and then he was taken to jail. He was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and was being held in jail.

The Independent has reached out to Lil Nas X’s representatives for comment on his arrest and current condition.

Fans flocked to social media to show their support for the rapper.

“I'm heartbroken with the latest news about lil nas x. we shouldn't speculate or talk about things we don't know, we should just respect and wish him well.

“Mont, you are an incredible artist and deserve good things. we love and support you,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, “Praying for you @LilNasX I hope you get the care you need.”

open image in gallery The rapper from Atlanta is best known for his huge hit from 2018 'Old Town Road' ( Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

“I really hope Lil Nas X is okay and getting the care he needs. Everyone has tough nights, but I believe in his purpose,” a third posted. “His music & his message have inspired so many of us, & I know he still has so much more to give. Lifting him up in prayer and sending nothing but love his way.”

Lil Nas X, who is from Atlanta, is best known for his huge hit from 2018, “Old Town Road,” which merged country and hip-hop. It spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, his first full studio album, 2021's “Montero,” went to No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.