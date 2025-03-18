South American country declares state of emergency amid crime wave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peru's president has declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and ordered the deployment of soldiers to the streets to help police address a recent surge of violence that claimed the life of a popular singer.

President Dina Boluarte's government published a decree on Monday saying that the state of emergency will last 30 days, and authorities will restrict some rights, including the freedom of assembly and movement. That means the police and the army would be able to detain people without a judicial order.

The decree - which applies to Lima as well as in neighbouring Callao province - follows weeks of escalating violence blamed on criminal groups that often target businesses, including transport companies, despite recent gang arrests.

The death of Paul Flores, the 39-year-old lead singer of the cumbia band Armonia 10, early on Sunday sparked widespread outcry. The bus Flores and his bandmates were traveling in after a concert in Lima came under fire from unknown armed assailants and Flores died of gunshot wounds, according to police.

Peru's president declared a state of emergency in the capital on Monday

Peru has seen an increase of killings, violent extortion and attacks on public places in recent months. Police reported 459 killings from January 1 to March 16, and 1,909 extortion reports in January alone.

While Peru only allows execution for convicted traitors, the crime wave prompted Boluarte to declare that she would like to see murderers face the death penalty.

In Congress, opposition lawmakers requested a vote of no confidence against Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez for what they say is a lack of a plan to fight rising violence.

The vote is expected to be discussed in the Congress' plenary later this week.

The attack against the popular singer was not the only violent event over the weekend. On Saturday, an object exploded at a restaurant in the capital, injuring at least 11 people.

Boluarte’s government previously decreed a state of emergency in an attempt to stem the violence between September and December.

Cumbia is a Latin music style that people dance to the rhythm of drums, maracas and other instruments.