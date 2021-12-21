Missing 3-year-old girl Lina Sadar Khil may be in ‘grave, immediate danger’, Texas police say

The girl was last seen playing at a playground

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 21 December 2021 21:20

Texas police are searching for a missing three-year-old girl, Lina Sadar Khil, who they believe may be in “grave, immediate danger”.

ABC News reports that the girl was last seen Monday between 4pm and 5pm near the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Her family reported her missing, and a family member told the outlet there was no indication she was with another member of the family.

During a press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters that Lina was playing at a playground with her mother at their apartment building just before she disappeared. Lina's mother left the playground for a short time and returned to find her daughter had vanished.

According to the mother, there were other children and their parents present during the time that she was not present at the playground.

Mr McManus said both parents were cooperating with the investigation and that officers were going door to door in the neighborhood to inquire about the girl. The SAPD has also asked for the FBI's assistance in locating the girl.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly after she was reported missing.

Lina is 4ft tall and weighs approximately 55 pounds. She is white, has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes.

Police said the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SAPD Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

