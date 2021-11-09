Person airlifted to hospital after shooting at Lincoln Memorial
The man reportedly shot himself and was taken to the hospital by the police
The United States Park police responded to a shooting incident at the Lincoln Memorial on Monday and airlifted the injured person, as per US media reports.
The incident occurred late evening when a helicopter arrived at the site of the monument to airlift the injured person while onlookers captured videos and photos.
The injury was self-inflicted, according to News4, quoting sources. The person’s identity was not revealed.
Video circulating on social media show Authorities later confirmed one person was airlifted from the scene and taken to the hospital.
More details to follow
