Widower of woman killed in horrific carjacking sues guilty teens’ parents

The widowed husband of an elderly woman who died in a carjacking incident last year has filed a lawsuit against the parents of the teenagers who caused his wife’s death.

Linda Frickey, 73, died of blunt force injuries on 21 March 2022 after she became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her car in New Orleans. She was dragged more than 200 yards as neighbours watched helplessly and died shortly after.

Briniyah Baker, 17, Lenyra Theophile, 16, and Mar’Qel Curtis, 16, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted manslaughter and were sentenced to 20 years in prison last week. On Monday, 18-year-old John Honore was also convicted of a second-degree murder charge, which carries a sentence of life in prison.

The four carjackers were between 15 and 17 years old when they were charged as adults in the killing.

Surveillance video footage captured four Louisiana teens carjacking 73-year-old Linda Frickey. Ms Frickey was dragged and her arm was severed. She died as a result of her injuries. (screengrab)

The victim’s husband Rickey Frickey first filed a lawsuit seeking $50,000 in damages for his wife’s violent killing back in March, The Times-Picayune reports. However, the civil proceedings have resumed now that Honore’s case has concluded.

Mr Frickey argues in the lawsuit filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court that the teens’ parents should be accountable for their children’s actions.

Honore pepper-sprayed Frickey and stomped on her face, prosecutors said. Witnesses who testified for the prosecution in Honore’s trial said that Frickey was “skinned alive” and pleaded for her life as Honore continued dragging her body, FOX8 reported.

An attorney representing Mr Frickey told The Times-Picayune that the lawsuit was “a part of the closure process.”