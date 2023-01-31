Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fundraiser for Patrick Clancy, the husband of Lindsay Clancy who stands accused of killing their children, has raised more than $900,000 since it was started four days ago.

Mr Clancy has asked the public to forgive his wife, who has been charged with two murders and injuring their infant child.

Almost 14,000 people have donated to the fundraiser, which was started on Friday to help him “navigate the unimaginable tragedy” that took place at the home in Duxbury, south of Boston, Massachusetts.

Organiser Matthew Glaser wrote that the funds are “intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services and legal help”.

“This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy,” he added.

Ms Clancy, 32, was charged on Wednesday with murdering Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and trying to kill Callan, aged eight months, who passed away at a hospital on Friday. Following his death, Ms Clancy is expected to face upgraded charges.

Mr Clancy wrote in an update on Saturday that he forgave her, saying that the Massachusetts General Hospital nurse was “loving and caring towards everyone”.

Patrick Clancy, the husband of Lindsay Clancy, is pictured with the couple’s three children (GoFundMe)

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” he wrote. “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Mr Clancy said that their relationship “diametrically grew stronger” despite that Ms Clancy’s condition, which remains unclear, “rapidly worsened”.

Ms Clancy has previously written online about her mental health struggles following childbirth.

Lindsay Clancy (WCVB)

Officials are reportedly looking into if she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, the New York Post reported.

After leaving to pick up takeout food on Tuesday, he came back to find his kids “unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma”.

Ms Clancy is alleged to have strangled the children while the father was gone. She then jumped out of a window in a failed attempt to take her life, police have said.

“A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you,” Mr Clancy said. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat.”

“Any parent knows, it’s impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them,” he added.