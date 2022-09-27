Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products from Illinois company are recalled due to listeria threat
Listeriosis kills around 200 people every year, according to the CDC
More than 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by an Illinois company have been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.
The recall was announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Saturday. It ordered the recall of 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc, based in Illinois.
The FSIS said that more products could be recalled in coming days, and advised consumers to check back regularly if they have purchased meat products from the company.
The possibly contaminated products have an establishment number "EST 20917" on its USDA inspection mark.
Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, an infection that can be potentially fatal.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, and around 206 die from the infection. Listeriosis is most likely to affect pregnant women and their newborns as well as adults over the age of 65 or people with compromised immune systems.
Symptoms of listeriosis generally include fever and flu-like sympptoms as well as headaches, stiff necks, confusion, a loss of balance, seizures, and can result in food poisoning-like intestinal illnesses that may result in diarrhea and vomiting that last between one and three days.
There have not been any reported infections from the recalled products. The FSIS is advising consumers to throw out any products they possess named in the recall.
A full list of recalled products, and their labels, is available on the USDA's website.
The recalled products include the following items produced between 7 July, 2022 and 9 September, 2022:
- Smokehouse Hams
- Pulled Pork
- Pulled Pork With Sauce
- Cured Hocks
- Cured Callie Hocks
- Cured Bone-In Ham Whole
- Cured Bone-In Ham Steaks
- Bacon Strips
- Beef Wieners
- Wieners Natural Casing
- Wieners
- Jumbo Wieners
- Smoked Butterfly Chops
- Smoked Pork Steaks
- Smoked Pork Steaks with BBQ Sauce
- Cheese Snack Sticks
- BBQ Smoked Snack Sticks
- Cured Loins
- Cured Loin Chops
- Boneless Cured Ham
- Whole Boneless Cured Ham
- Shaved Boneless Cured Ham
- Sliced Boneless Cured Ham
- Jalapeno & Cheese Jumbo Wieners
- Jalapeno Cheese Bologna
- Smoked Ribs
- Smoked Ribs with Sauce
- Large Summer Sausage
- Summer Sausage
- Sweet Teriyaki Beef Sticks
- Snack Sticks
- Jalapeno and Cheese Snack Sticks
- Cooked Beef Roast
- Deli Beef Roast
- Beef Sticks
- Large Bologna
- Braunschweiger
- Polish Sausage
- Hot Beef Sticks
- Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage
- Jalapeno Snack Sticks
- Tex-Mex Snack S
- Puggy Wings
- Canadian Style Bacon
- Pre-Cooked Bratwurst
- Hot Polish Sausage
- Baked Pork Roast
- Honey Beef Sticks
- Smoked Beef Brisket
- Pre-Cooked Pepper Jack Cheese Bratwurst
- Small Bologna
- Cheese Wieners
- Cooked Salami
- German Brand Bratwurst
- Ring Bologna
- Smoked Pork Sausage With Garlic
- Andouille Sausage
- Pork Liver Sausage
- Pork Ring Liver Sausage
- Hot Head Cheese
- Head Cheese
- Blood Sausage
