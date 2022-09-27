Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by an Illinois company have been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

The recall was announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Saturday. It ordered the recall of 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc, based in Illinois.

The FSIS said that more products could be recalled in coming days, and advised consumers to check back regularly if they have purchased meat products from the company.

The possibly contaminated products have an establishment number "EST 20917" on its USDA inspection mark.

Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, an infection that can be potentially fatal.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, and around 206 die from the infection. Listeriosis is most likely to affect pregnant women and their newborns as well as adults over the age of 65 or people with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms of listeriosis generally include fever and flu-like sympptoms as well as headaches, stiff necks, confusion, a loss of balance, seizures, and can result in food poisoning-like intestinal illnesses that may result in diarrhea and vomiting that last between one and three days.

There have not been any reported infections from the recalled products. The FSIS is advising consumers to throw out any products they possess named in the recall.

A full list of recalled products, and their labels, is available on the USDA's website.

The recalled products include the following items produced between 7 July, 2022 and 9 September, 2022:

Smokehouse Hams

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork With Sauce

Cured Hocks

Cured Callie Hocks

Cured Bone-In Ham Whole

Cured Bone-In Ham Steaks

Bacon Strips

Beef Wieners

Wieners Natural Casing

Wieners

Jumbo Wieners

Smoked Butterfly Chops

Smoked Pork Steaks

Smoked Pork Steaks with BBQ Sauce

Cheese Snack Sticks

BBQ Smoked Snack Sticks

Cured Loins

Cured Loin Chops

Boneless Cured Ham

Whole Boneless Cured Ham

Shaved Boneless Cured Ham

Sliced Boneless Cured Ham

Jalapeno & Cheese Jumbo Wieners

Jalapeno Cheese Bologna

Smoked Ribs

Smoked Ribs with Sauce

Large Summer Sausage

Summer Sausage

Sweet Teriyaki Beef Sticks

Snack Sticks

Jalapeno and Cheese Snack Sticks

Cooked Beef Roast

Deli Beef Roast

Beef Sticks

Large Bologna

Braunschweiger

Polish Sausage

Hot Beef Sticks

Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage

Jalapeno Snack Sticks

Tex-Mex Snack S

Puggy Wings

Canadian Style Bacon

Pre-Cooked Bratwurst

Hot Polish Sausage

Baked Pork Roast

Honey Beef Sticks

Smoked Beef Brisket

Pre-Cooked Pepper Jack Cheese Bratwurst

Small Bologna

Cheese Wieners

Cooked Salami

German Brand Bratwurst

Ring Bologna

Smoked Pork Sausage With Garlic

Andouille Sausage

Pork Liver Sausage

Pork Ring Liver Sausage

Hot Head Cheese

Head Cheese