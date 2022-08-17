Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Little League World Series player who suffered a serious head injury when he fell out of a bunk bed is showing promising signs of recovery after awaking from a coma, his family say.

Easton Oliverson, 12, was preparing to play for Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League in the top junior baseball series when he suffered a fractured skull at the players’ dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on early Monday morning, the league said in a statement.

He was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and stabilise his condition, according to an Instagram account set up by the family to provide updates on his condition.

Easton Oliverson, 12, was injured at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania (Little League Baseball)

Little leaguer Easton Oliverson, 12, underwent emergency surgery after suffering a fractured skull (Easton Oliverson/Facebook)

Easton’s family told TMZ in a statement he was half an hour from death on Monday.

By Tuesday afternoon, Easton’s family posted an update to say he was no longer sedated and had been asking for water.

“The doctors said that this is good because it usually takes a week or two for patient’s to usually have the desire to eat or drink after having gotten their breathing tube out,” the family said.

“While Easton is making tremendous progress, he still has a very long road ahead. We are asking for you to continue to send prayers.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Mookie Betts sent a video message wishing Easton a speedy recovery.

“I just want you to know we are praying for you, thinking of you, and I hope to see you soon my man,” Betts said.

Easton’s had Jace Oliverson said the video had brought tears to his eyes when they showed it to him.

Easton, whose nickname is Tank, plays outfield and pitches for the Snow Canyon Little League in Santa Clara, which is the first team to play in the Little League World Series from Utah.

The family have emphasised their belief in the power of prayers for Easton’s recovery, and have started using the hashtag #prayersfortank.